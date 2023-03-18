Saturday's contest at Legacy Arena at BJCC has the Houston Cougars (32-3) going head to head against the Auburn Tigers (21-12) at 7:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 win for Houston, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 131.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Auburn is 16-14-0. The Cougars are 14-18-0 and the Tigers are 17-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +641 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Houston is 12th in college basketball at 36 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Houston knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 34.3% from deep (173rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.3%.

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and give up 76 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.6 (17th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 73 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and allowing 67.3 per outing, 97th in college basketball) and have a +189 scoring differential.

Auburn is 107th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 its opponents average.

Auburn connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Auburn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 11.7 per game (158th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (131st in college basketball).

