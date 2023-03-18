Saturday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and the Toledo Rockets (28-4) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Cyclones won on Sunday 61-51 over Texas.

Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Cyclones captured their signature win of the season, a 74-62 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

The Cyclones have eight Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 14th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 43rd-most.

Iowa State has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28

Toledo Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets secured their best win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.

Toledo has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Cyclones have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 198th-most in Division 1.

Toledo has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (15).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 11

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +353 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are giving up 64.1 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

In conference tilts, Iowa State averages fewer points per game (73.3) than its season average (75.5).

The Cyclones score 78.1 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Iowa State is giving up 58.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 72.5.

The Cyclones have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 74.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.0 point fewer than the 75.5 they've scored this season.

Toledo Performance Insights