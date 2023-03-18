The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will look to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Kansas is 19-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 120th.

The Jayhawks average 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks give up.

Kansas is 22-2 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Arkansas has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 161st.

The Razorbacks score an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 18-6.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kansas has fared better in home games this year, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game on the road.

The Jayhawks allow 67.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69 away from home.

Kansas is sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arkansas is averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks allow 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 73.4.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers away (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Iowa State W 71-58 T-Mobile Center 3/11/2023 Texas L 76-56 T-Mobile Center 3/16/2023 Howard W 96-68 Wells Fargo Arena 3/18/2023 Arkansas - Wells Fargo Arena

Arkansas Schedule