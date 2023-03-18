Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 105-72 loss to Iowa in their most recent game on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best win of the season came in a 79-75 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 78-66 win on December 21 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Buckeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +400 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (277th in college basketball).

Ohio State's offense has been less effective in Big Ten games this season, averaging 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.8 PPG.

At home, the Buckeyes are posting 4.9 more points per game (82.9) than they are away from home (78).

Defensively, Ohio State has played better at home this season, surrendering 64.5 points per game, compared to 67 in road games.

The Buckeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this year.

JMU Performance Insights