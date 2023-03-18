Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 105-72 loss to Iowa in their most recent game on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

  • The Buckeyes' best win of the season came in a 79-75 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
  • Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
  • 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
  • 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
  • 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

  • The Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 78-66 win on December 21 -- their best win of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Buckeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21
  • 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23
  • 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21
  • 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16
  • 81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

  • The Buckeyes' +400 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (277th in college basketball).
  • Ohio State's offense has been less effective in Big Ten games this season, averaging 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.8 PPG.
  • At home, the Buckeyes are posting 4.9 more points per game (82.9) than they are away from home (78).
  • Defensively, Ohio State has played better at home this season, surrendering 64.5 points per game, compared to 67 in road games.
  • The Buckeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this year.

JMU Performance Insights

  • The Dukes' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (74th in college basketball).
  • JMU scores fewer points in conference action (68.1 per game) than overall (69.7).
  • At home, the Dukes average 69.1 points per game. Away, they average 69.4.
  • At home JMU is giving up 62.3 points per game, 1.4 more than it is on the road (60.9).
  • In their last 10 games, the Dukes are compiling 67.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.7.

