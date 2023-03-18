San Diego State vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) will take to the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips at 12:10 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.
San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
San Diego State vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-6)
|138
|-240
|+200
San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Trends
- San Diego State is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- In the Aztecs' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Furman is 19-13-0 ATS this year.
- So far this year, 18 out of the Paladins' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- San Diego State is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (15th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (12th-best).
- The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
Furman Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- The implied probability of Furman winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
