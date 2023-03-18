The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) will take to the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips at 12:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

San Diego State vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Furman Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings San Diego State (-6) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Trends

San Diego State is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

In the Aztecs' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Furman is 19-13-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, 18 out of the Paladins' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 San Diego State is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (15th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (12th-best).

The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Furman Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 The implied probability of Furman winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.