Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

Against the UMass Minutewomen, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Billikens notched their signature win of the season on March 5, a 91-85 victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Lady Volunteers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 92nd-most in the country.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

91-85 over UMass (No. 49) on March 5

77-75 at home over UMass (No. 49) on February 22

59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 75) on March 4

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 3

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 92) on January 28

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Lady Volunteers have a +329 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.

With 76.5 points per game in SEC matchups, Tennessee is putting up 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.4 PPG).

The Lady Volunteers score 77.7 points per game at home, compared to 76.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

Tennessee is ceding 63.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (71.4).

The Lady Volunteers have been scoring 76.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 76.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Saint Louis Performance Insights