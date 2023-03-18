The No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) on Saturday at 7:45 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 139.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Penn State has compiled a 22-11-1 record against the spread this year.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns have had the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1300.

Texas has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers have moved the Nittany Lions' national championship odds up from +50000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the eighth-biggest change.

The implied probability of Penn State winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

