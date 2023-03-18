Saturday's contest at Wells Fargo Arena has the Texas Longhorns (27-8) matching up with the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) at 7:45 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 win for Texas, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is projected to cover the spread (5.5) versus Penn State. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Texas' record against the spread this season is 17-16-0, while Penn State's is 20-12-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-14-0. The two teams average 150.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +374 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Texas grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to the 31.0 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns rank 51st in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (100th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.2 (20th in college basketball).

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 72.4 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and allowing 68.1 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential.

Penn State loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 30.0 rebounds per game, 279th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.7.

Penn State knocks down 3.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.5 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Penn State has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 8.3 (363rd in college basketball).

