The Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions are slated to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:45 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Marcus Carr and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its most recent game against Colgate, 81-61, on Thursday. Jabari Rice led the way with 23 points, plus six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0

Penn State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Penn State defeated Texas A&M 76-59. With 27 points, Andrew Funk was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Funk 27 4 1 1 0 8 Jalen Pickett 19 7 8 0 0 1 Seth Lundy 10 3 0 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timmy Allen posts a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Tyrese Hunter averages 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dylan Disu is averaging 8.5 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett paces the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions get 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Seth Lundy.

Funk gets the Nittany Lions 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions receive 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Camren Wynter.

Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.4 3.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 1.8 Jabari Rice 15.8 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.4 2.4 Dylan Disu 12.9 6.5 1.1 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.9 2.2 2.1 1 0.4 1.8 Timmy Allen 5.1 4.4 3 0.6 0.1 0

Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)