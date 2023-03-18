The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 8:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

UCLA is 20-13-2 ATS this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Northwestern has compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, 12 out of the Wildcats' 31 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 UCLA's national championship odds (+900) place it just third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is second-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have experienced the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1600 at the start to +900.

With odds of +900, UCLA has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Wildcats have experienced the 24th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +50000 at the start of the season to +25000.

Northwestern has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

