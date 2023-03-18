Saturday's game at Golden 1 Center has the UCLA Bruins (30-5) matching up with the Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) at 8:40 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 71-61 victory for UCLA, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, UCLA is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Northwestern. The two teams are expected to go over the 127.5 over/under.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -7.5

UCLA -7.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -375, Northwestern +290

UCLA vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 71, Northwestern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: UCLA (-7.5)



UCLA (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



UCLA has a 17-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northwestern, who is 17-12-0 ATS. A total of 16 out of the Bruins' games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 142.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, UCLA has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Northwestern has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins average 74.3 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +496 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

UCLA wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 120th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.9 per outing.

UCLA hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Bruins rank 70th in college basketball by averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in college basketball, allowing 79.4 points per 100 possessions.

UCLA has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (10th in college basketball action), 5.6 fewer than the 15 it forces on average (25th in college basketball).

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 67.9 points per game, 275th in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per contest, 18th in college basketball) and have a +174 scoring differential.

The 32.1 rebounds per game Northwestern accumulates rank 157th in the country. Their opponents record 32.

Northwestern makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (287th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 9.1 (seventh in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

