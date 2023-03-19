Sunday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (29-5) against the Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Rebels enter this game after a 71-48 victory over Gonzaga on Friday.

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Stanford 69, Ole Miss 61

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

  • The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 71-48 victory against the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs on March 17.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-48 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on March 17
  • 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12
  • 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
  • 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
  • 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ole Miss Performance Insights

  • The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +410 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) and give up 56.5 per contest (26th in college basketball).
  • Ole Miss has averaged 2.8 fewer points in SEC action (66.5) than overall (69.3).
  • At home the Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game, 11.3 more than they are averaging away (63.3).
  • At home, Ole Miss allows 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 59.
  • In their last 10 games, the Rebels are scoring 63.8 points per contest, 5.5 fewer points than their season average (69.3).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.