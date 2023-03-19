Sunday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (29-5) against the Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Rebels enter this game after a 71-48 victory over Gonzaga on Friday.

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 69, Ole Miss 61

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 71-48 victory against the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs on March 17.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on March 17

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Ole Miss Performance Insights