How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (29-5) will try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) on Sunday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:30 PM.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Ole Miss vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 69.3 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinal give up.
- When it scores more than 58.3 points, Ole Miss is 19-4.
- Stanford is 26-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Cardinal put up 76.9 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 56.5 the Rebels allow.
- Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Ole Miss is 22-6 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Cardinal shoot 45.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
- The Rebels shoot 38.6% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinal concede.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 77-60
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina
|L 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 71-48
|Maples Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
