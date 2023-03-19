The Houston Rockets (18-52) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Stats Insights

  • The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
  • The Pelicans record just 4.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets give up (118.1).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 20-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pelicans are posting 114.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better in home games this season, draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Zion Williamson Out Hamstring
Jose Alvarado Out Tibia

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.