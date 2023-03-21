Pelicans vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-13.5)
|231
|-950
|+650
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-13.5)
|231.5
|-1100
|+650
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-13)
|230.5
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-11.5)
|235.5
|-750
|+525
Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have a +38 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).
- The Spurs have been outscored by 9.3 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 22nd in league, while giving up 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -660 scoring differential.
- The teams average 226.7 points per game combined, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 235.5 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
- New Orleans has put together a 33-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has covered 30 times in 71 games with a spread this season.
Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+10000
|+450
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
