Pelicans vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 23
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-9)
|225
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-8.5)
|225.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-8.5)
|225.5
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-7.5)
|225.5
|-300
|+250
Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have a +73 scoring differential, putting up 114.0 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.0 (14th in the NBA).
- The Hornets put up 111.3 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -448 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this contest's total.
- New Orleans has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte is 31-40-2 ATS this year.
Pelicans and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+10000
|+475
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
