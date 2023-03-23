Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 9-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, sporting an ATS record of 33-38-1, as opposed to the 31-39-3 mark of the Hornets.
- When the spread is set as 9 or more this season, New Orleans (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Charlotte (10-7-1) does as the underdog (55.6%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents aren't as successful (43.8% of the time) as New Orleans and its opponents (48.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 22-13, while the Hornets are 15-42 as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- Offensively, New Orleans is putting up 114 points per game (16th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).
- The Pelicans are putting up 25.8 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Pelicans are making 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 35.6% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Of the shots attempted by New Orleans in 2022-23, 65.2% of them have been two-pointers (74.1% of the team's made baskets) and 34.8% have been threes (25.9%).
