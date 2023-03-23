The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at Smoothie King Center on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this matchup following a 119-84 win against the Spurs on Tuesday. In the victory, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 32 points.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9.0 2.3 3.0

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Out (Thumb)

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans score 114 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.

New Orleans is 21-5 when scoring more than 117.4 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Pelicans have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 114 they've put up over the course of this year.

New Orleans connects on 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.9 (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.

The Pelicans average 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in the league), and allow 110.3 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -9 225

