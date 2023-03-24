Friday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

The Rebels are coming off of a 54-49 victory over Stanford in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels captured their best win of the season on March 19, when they beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 54-49.

The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26

Ole Miss Performance Insights