Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35), the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Pelicans' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 115-96 win against the Hornets. Brandon Ingram scored a team-best 30 points for the Pelicans in the victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3 Trey Murphy III SF Questionable Toe 13.5 3.7 1.4

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSNO and BSSC

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans put up an average of 114 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 32-10.

The Pelicans have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 111.4 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points their than season average of 114.

New Orleans connects on 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

The Pelicans rank 21st in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh, allowing 110 points per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -4.5 223.5

