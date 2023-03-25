Trey Murphy III plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Murphy, in his last game (March 23 win against the Hornets) posted 19 points and four steals.

Let's break down Murphy's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 18.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA 19.5 18.6 24.3 PR 17.5 17.2 22.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Murphy III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Clippers

Murphy has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.7% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 21.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.3 points per contest, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Clippers are 15th in the league, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.7 assists per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 37 15 5 1 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murphy or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.