The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on March 27, 2023 at Moda Center.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 26-9 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 26th.

The Pelicans average just two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).

New Orleans is 24-7 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 114.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

New Orleans allows 109.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 116.4 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Pelicans have fared better when playing at home this year, making 11.6 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 34.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Pelicans Injuries