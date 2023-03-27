The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Moda Center. CJ McCollum of the Pelicans and Jerami Grant of the Trail Blazers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans defeated the Clippers on Saturday, 131-110. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in 13 assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 32 4 13 0 0 3 Trey Murphy III 32 2 1 2 1 10 CJ McCollum 21 8 8 2 1 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas puts up a team-best 9.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Trey Murphy III puts up 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ingram is averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Naji Marshall is posting 9.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 20.3 5.3 6.2 1 0.3 3 Brandon Ingram 20.9 3.8 6.3 0.3 0.3 1.3 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.2 11.4 2.2 0.3 1.2 0.5 Trey Murphy III 20.4 4 1.5 1.4 0.9 4.6 Herbert Jones 9.9 4.6 3.1 1.6 0.2 0.9

