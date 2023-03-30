The New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, March 30 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (51-24) at Ball Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this contest following a 120-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 26 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Vlatko Cancar: Questionable (Ankle), Peyton Watson: Questionable (Illness), Jack White: Out (Health And Safety Protocols)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans' 114.3 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 34-10.

The Pelicans are posting 115.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (114.3).

New Orleans connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36.2% from deep (15th in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 34%.

The Pelicans rank 21st in the NBA with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226

