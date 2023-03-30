The Denver Nuggets (51-24) and the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jonas Valanciunas is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans dropped their previous game to the Warriors, 120-109, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 26 8 7 0 1 1 Trey Murphy III 21 3 3 1 2 4 CJ McCollum 15 1 3 0 0 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas is posting a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, making 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pelicans get 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Ingram.

Naji Marshall is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 22.8 4.5 6.2 0.4 0.4 1.3 CJ McCollum 18.9 4.6 6.5 1.1 0.5 2.9 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.4 12.8 2.2 0.3 1.2 0.4 Trey Murphy III 20.8 3.4 1.3 1.3 0.7 4.4 Herbert Jones 9.2 3.7 2.9 1.5 0.0 0.9

