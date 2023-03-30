The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) and Nashville Predators (37-28-8) play at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-200) Predators (+170) 6.5

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won 19 of the 40 games, or 47.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has entered six games this season as an underdog by +170 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

The Predators have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville has played 31 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Predators vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 238 (16th) Goals 201 (28th) 242 (21st) Goals Allowed 215 (12th) 56 (7th) Power Play Goals 39 (24th) 50 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over four times.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 6.5 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have scored 201 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Predators' 215 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.

