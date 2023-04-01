Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 2-for-6 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), Acuna got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%), including scoring more than once in 10.6% of his games (13 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|23
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|62/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|13
|SB
|16
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|42 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (67.2%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (41.0%)
|9 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP, putting together a 7-10 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.