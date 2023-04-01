After going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

  • d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 75 of 111 games last season (67.6%) d'Arnaud had at least one hit, and in 31 of those contests (27.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.1% of his games a year ago (39 of 111), d'Arnaud drove in a run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 51
.268 AVG .268
.329 OBP .310
.455 SLG .490
22 XBH 22
7 HR 11
29 RBI 31
49/12 K/BB 41/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
58 GP 53
40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%)
26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%)
7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%)
21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
  • Last season he compiled a 7-10 record, a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP over his 28 games.
