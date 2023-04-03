The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

  • Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Albies got a hit in 45 of 64 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies picked up an RBI in 21 of 64 games last season (32.8%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 46.9% of his 64 games last season, he scored a run (30 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 28
.271 AVG .219
.322 OBP .258
.444 SLG .368
15 XBH 9
4 HR 4
27 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 19/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
36 GP 28
26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%)
8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%)
4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-0 record, a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP over his 27 games.
