The Dallas Stars (41-21-14), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, host the Nashville Predators (38-29-8) at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-1 in their last game.

The Predators have gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests, putting up 23 goals while giving up 30 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 38-29-8.

Nashville has earned 38 points (16-7-6) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 2-10-1 (five points).

Nashville has 23 points (10-7-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Predators have scored more than two goals in 36 games, earning 55 points from those contests.

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 15-9-3 (33 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 51 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 7th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.91 12th 11th 32.2 Shots 29.8 23rd 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 8th 23.5% Power Play % 18.1% 27th 3rd 83% Penalty Kill % 81.6% 10th

Predators vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

