Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna had a base hit in 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (18.1%).

He homered in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 of 127 games last year (29.1%), Ozuna picked up an RBI, and 16 of those games (12.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 45 of 127 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

