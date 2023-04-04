Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)
- Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II had a hit 84 times last year in 118 games (71.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.317
|.310
|OBP
|.363
|.411
|SLG
|.603
|16
|XBH
|33
|4
|HR
|15
|21
|RBI
|43
|52/6
|K/BB
|55/15
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|37 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (75.8%)
|11 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.3%)
|25 (44.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (56.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.6%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- In his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, compiling a 5-3 record.
