Orlando Arcia -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Arcia had a base hit in 38 of 72 games last year (52.8%), with at least two hits in 12 of those contests (16.7%).

In 10 of 72 games last year, he went yard (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Arcia drove in a run in 21 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 22 of 72 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 32 .239 AVG .250 .306 OBP .327 .376 SLG .460 7 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 37 18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%) 11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

