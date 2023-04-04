Pelicans vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after victories in three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-4)
|236
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-3.5)
|235.5
|-165
|+135
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-4)
|236.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-2.5)
|237.5
|-145
|+125
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.3 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
- The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- New Orleans has compiled a 39-38-1 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has covered 43 times in 78 games with a spread this season.
Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+15000
|+4500
|-245
|Kings
|+7000
|+2000
|-
