Take a look at the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (47-31) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Pelicans earned a 122-114 win over the Clippers. In the Pelicans' win, Brandon Ingram led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Finger), Malik Monk: Questionable (Leg)

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans score only four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).

New Orleans has a 24-5 record when scoring more than 118.3 points.

The Pelicans have been putting up 116.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 114.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New Orleans knocks down 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (12.1).

The Pelicans average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in the league), and allow 109.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -4 236

