Coming off a win last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/7/2023 Predators Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 12/31/2022 Golden Knights Predators 5-4 (F/OT) VEG

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 223 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Predators have 208 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 23 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 79 13 40 53 42 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 45 15 23 38 13 23 44.9%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 217 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players