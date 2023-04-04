Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Acuna had an on-base percentage of .356 while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 31st and he was 77th in slugging.
- Acuna picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 123 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (30.1%).
- In 13 of 123 games last year, he hit a long ball (10.6%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 34 of 123 games last year (27.6%), Acuna picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|23
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|62/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|13
|SB
|16
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|42 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (67.2%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (41.0%)
|9 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old southpaw, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Last season he put together a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
