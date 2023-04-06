Predators vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 while scoring 24 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have conceded 32 goals.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-195)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.8
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.3)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 39-30-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime matchups.
- In the 30 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 40 points.
- Across the 14 games this season the Predators ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.
- Nashville has earned 23 points (10-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Predators have scored more than two goals 37 times, earning 57 points from those matchups (27-7-3).
- This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 48 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|16th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|26th
|2nd
|2.53
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|29.7
|24th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|26th
|18th
|20.5%
|Power Play %
|18.5%
|26th
|2nd
|83.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.3%
|11th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.