After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .943, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.

He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in seven games this year (87.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings