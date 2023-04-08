After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

This season, d'Arnaud has totaled at least one hit in six of seven games (85.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

