Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- This season, Riley has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.