The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

In nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), Riley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings