How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Truist Park. Hunter Greene will be on the mound for Cincinnati, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB play with 15 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .429.
- The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.270).
- Atlanta ranks 11th in runs scored with 58 (4.8 per game).
- The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .354.
- The Braves' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.380).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Strider will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|L 10-2
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zack Greinke
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Ryan Weathers
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.