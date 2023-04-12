The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .431 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • He ranks 25th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), with more than one hit six times (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.