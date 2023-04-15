The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 40 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 total points.

Sacramento has an average total of 238.8 in its contests this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score above 237.5 points.

Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Golden State is 39-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Golden State has won six of its 21 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236 Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

Three of Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.

In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).

The Kings average 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Golden State has been better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0) this year.

The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).

When it scores more than 118.1 points, Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

