On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Royals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .246 with two home runs and two walks.

Albies has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (five of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

