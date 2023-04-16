Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .366 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (53.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (40.0%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 15 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
