Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Royals.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)
- Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games last season (26 of 43), Grissom got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- In five of 43 games last year, he left the yard (11.6%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 25.6% of his 43 games a year ago, Grissom picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (14.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 20 of 43 games last season (46.5%) he scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.339
|AVG
|.259
|.431
|OBP
|.304
|.518
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Greinke (0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
