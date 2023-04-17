After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Grissom picked up at least one hit 26 times last season in 43 games played (60.5%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (27.9%).

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 43 opportunities, 11.6%), going deep in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 25.6% of his games a year ago (11 of 43), Grissom picked up an RBI. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 46.5% of his games last year (20 of 43), he scored at least one run, and in four (9.3%) he scored more than once.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 23 .339 AVG .259 .431 OBP .304 .518 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 2 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/8 K/BB 22/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 24 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)