Oddsmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 less than Tuesday's prop total.

White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Tuesday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.

Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-115) 5.5 (+120) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+125)

The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (19.5).

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

